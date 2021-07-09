WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2021

_____

005 FPUS56 KSEW 090945

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-092300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 80 58 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-092300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 80 55 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-092300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 75 57 77 / 0 0 0

Everett 76 56 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-092300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 81 57 83 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 80 56 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-092300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 81 59 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-092300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 83 59 83 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 80 56 81 / 0 0 0

North Bend 84 57 85 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-092300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 76 57 76 / 0 0 0

Sumas 82 57 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-092300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 73 54 74 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 79 55 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-092300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 76 52 76 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 73 58 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-092300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 54 68 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 72 54 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-092300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 82 54 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-092300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 81 54 79 / 0 0 0

Olympia 82 52 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-092300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ514-092300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 70 53 71 / 0 0 0

Sequim 72 54 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-092300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 52 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-092300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 68 56 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-092300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 67 52 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-092300-

Olympics-

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 66 52 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-092300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 70 53 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-092300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Freezing level

near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 70s. North wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 80 52 77 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 76 54 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-092300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

244 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather