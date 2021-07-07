WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 6, 2021 _____ 679 FPUS56 KSEW 070949 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Thursday. WAZ558-072300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 72 54 76 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ559-072300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 72 53 75 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ507-072300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 73 56 74 / 20 0 0 Everett 73 55 73 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ509-072300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 75 54 76 / 20 0 0 Tacoma 73 53 75 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ556-072300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 75 56 77 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ555-072300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 77 55 77 / 20 0 0 Enumclaw 74 52 75 / 20 0 0 North Bend 78 53 79 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ503-072300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 71 55 73 / 10 0 0 Sumas 77 55 77 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ506-072300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 70 54 71 / 10 0 0 Mount Vernon 75 54 76 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ001-072300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 74 51 74 / 10 0 10 Eastsound 71 56 71 / 10 0 10 $$ WAZ510-072300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 67 53 66 / 10 0 0 Port Townsend 71 53 70 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-072300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 69 52 74 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ504-072300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 72 52 73 / 20 0 0 Olympia 72 50 75 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ512-072300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ WAZ514-072300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 67 52 68 / 10 0 0 Sequim 69 52 71 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ515-072300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 62 52 64 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ517-072300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 62 56 64 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ516-072300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 62 52 67 / 20 10 0 $$ WAZ513-072300- Olympics- 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Snow level near 9000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 63 47 61 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ567-072300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 10000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 62 49 64 / 20 10 10 $$ WAZ568-072300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind in the passes to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 80. North wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 70 46 72 / 20 0 0 Stevens Pass 65 47 69 / 50 0 0 $$ WAZ569-072300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 249 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather