WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 79 56 77 / 0 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 77 53 76 / 0 0 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 78 57 75 / 0 0 0

Everett 78 56 75 / 0 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind around

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 81 55 79 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 79 53 77 / 0 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 82 57 79 / 0 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind around

10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 84 58 81 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 81 54 78 / 0 0 0

North Bend 84 56 81 / 0 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 76 57 73 / 0 0 0

Sumas 81 57 77 / 0 0 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 72 53 71 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 81 56 77 / 0 0 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 74 51 71 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 71 56 69 / 0 0 0

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 70 54 67 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 71 53 69 / 0 0 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 76 52 75 / 0 0 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 78 52 76 / 0 0 0

Olympia 78 51 76 / 0 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 71 53 69 / 0 0 0

Sequim 72 53 71 / 0 0 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 50 66 / 0 0 0

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 64 55 64 / 0 0 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around

10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 65 52 67 / 0 0 0

Olympics-

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 65 47 61 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 68 49 64 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 70s. North wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 75 49 72 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 72 49 69 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

256 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

