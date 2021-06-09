WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

450 FPUS56 KSEW 091008

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-092300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers late in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

50. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 67 47 66 / 30 30 50

WAZ559-092300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers late in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 65 45 64 / 50 30 50

WAZ507-092300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

early morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 65 49 65 / 30 40 60

Everett 64 47 63 / 30 30 50

WAZ509-092300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers late in the evening. Lows in the

40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 67 46 66 / 40 30 40

Tacoma 66 45 65 / 40 20 40

WAZ556-092300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers late in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming east to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 67 48 67 / 30 30 50

WAZ555-092300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers late in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. Lows in the 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 67 47 66 / 20 30 60

Enumclaw 65 44 64 / 40 40 40

North Bend 68 46 67 / 20 30 40

WAZ503-092300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 64 48 64 / 30 20 40

Sumas 66 46 66 / 40 20 60

WAZ506-092300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

A slight chance of showers early in the afternoon, then a chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 62 47 63 / 30 30 50

Mount Vernon 67 47 66 / 30 20 50

WAZ001-092300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 64 45 64 / 30 30 60

Eastsound 62 49 62 / 30 20 60

WAZ510-092300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 61 48 62 / 30 30 50

Port Townsend 61 45 61 / 50 40 50

WAZ511-092300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers late in the evening. Lows in the

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 65 43 64 / 50 20 40

WAZ504-092300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast

to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 65 43 64 / 40 10 40

Olympia 66 42 65 / 40 20 40

WAZ512-092300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers late in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming east to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind around

10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WAZ514-092300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the

evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 59 44 59 / 50 40 40

Sequim 60 43 60 / 50 30 30

WAZ515-092300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the

morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 57 44 58 / 50 20 50

WAZ517-092300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 60 47 61 / 50 10 50

WAZ516-092300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning. Lows in the 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 60 44 62 / 50 30 60

WAZ513-092300-

Olympics-

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers late in the evening. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. A chance of showers through the day. A chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 43 31 45 / 50 40 20

WAZ567-092300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

A chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow

showers in the morning. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain,

snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 47 35 45 / 50 30 50

WAZ568-092300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet

increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 55 36 54 / 20 20 30

Stevens Pass 52 35 50 / 20 10 20

WAZ569-092300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

307 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of snow showers early in the

afternoon, then a chance of snow showers late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain, snow

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers, snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

