WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

_____

560 FPUS56 KSEW 061025

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-062300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late

in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

late in the morning. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 67 44 58 / 80 50 80

$$

WAZ559-062300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in

the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. A chance of showers in the morning.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 64 40 57 / 70 60 70

$$

WAZ507-062300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 65 44 56 / 60 80 70

Everett 65 44 55 / 60 80 70

$$

WAZ509-062300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in

the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of

showers in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 69 44 59 / 70 60 70

Tacoma 67 42 58 / 70 60 70

$$

WAZ556-062300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon, then rain likely late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 68 45 57 / 80 60 80

$$

WAZ555-062300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon, then rain likely late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 70 43 57 / 70 80 80

Enumclaw 68 41 54 / 70 60 80

North Bend 70 42 57 / 70 70 80

$$

WAZ503-062300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon, then rain likely late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 66 44 57 / 60 80 50

Sumas 69 43 56 / 60 90 50

$$

WAZ506-062300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers in

the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 64 43 56 / 60 80 50

Mount Vernon 69 43 57 / 50 80 50

$$

WAZ001-062300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 63 41 57 / 60 60 50

Eastsound 61 44 55 / 60 60 50

$$

WAZ510-062300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 63 44 56 / 50 80 60

Port Townsend 63 41 54 / 40 70 50

$$

WAZ511-062300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 64 40 59 / 80 70 50

$$

WAZ504-062300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 65 41 58 / 80 70 60

Olympia 65 39 59 / 80 60 50

$$

WAZ512-062300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until early

morning, then showers likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ514-062300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 60 41 54 / 70 70 70

Sequim 64 40 56 / 50 70 60

$$

WAZ515-062300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times early in the

afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers in the late evening and early morning. Rain showers

in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable

to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 57 41 52 / 90 80 80

$$

WAZ517-062300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain at

times early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 57 44 54 / 90 80 70

$$

WAZ516-062300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain at

times early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 57 40 54 / 100 90 80

$$

WAZ513-062300-

Olympics-

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Rain showers

likely. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 49 27 38 / 60 50 50

$$

WAZ567-062300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening. Rain showers. Snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to

4000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 53 31 37 / 40 100 70

$$

WAZ568-062300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8000 feet. Freezing level near 11000 feet in the

morning. Afternoon pass temperatures around 60. West wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing

to 4000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower 40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to

mid 40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 60 33 43 / 50 70 70

Stevens Pass 59 31 40 / 30 70 60

$$

WAZ569-062300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain early in the afternoon. Rain and snow likely late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Freezing level near 10500 feet in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. A chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely through the day. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 7 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Freezing level near

3500 feet in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

$$

_____

