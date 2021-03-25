WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 24, 2021 _____ 981 FPUS56 KSEW 250923 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. WAZ558-252300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 51 40 53 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ559-252300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 50 36 51 / 40 0 0 $$ WAZ507-252300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 50 39 52 / 20 0 0 Everett 49 38 50 / 30 0 0 $$ WAZ509-252300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 52 39 55 / 50 0 0 Tacoma 51 37 53 / 50 0 0 $$ WAZ556-252300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 51 40 53 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ555-252300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 51 39 53 / 30 10 0 Enumclaw 50 36 52 / 60 0 0 North Bend 51 37 54 / 50 0 0 $$ WAZ503-252300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 51 38 51 / 10 0 0 Sumas 53 38 51 / 10 10 10 $$ WAZ506-252300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 50 39 51 / 10 0 0 Mount Vernon 51 38 54 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ001-252300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 50 39 50 / 10 0 0 Eastsound 47 39 47 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ510-252300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 51 40 53 / 10 0 0 Port Townsend 49 37 51 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ511-252300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 52 35 53 / 10 10 0 $$ WAZ504-252300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 52 36 55 / 10 0 0 Olympia 53 36 54 / 30 10 0 $$ WAZ512-252300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ WAZ514-252300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 49 37 49 / 10 0 0 Sequim 50 36 51 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ515-252300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 49 38 50 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ517-252300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 50 41 50 / 0 10 0 $$ WAZ516-252300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 50 38 50 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ513-252300- Olympics- 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. Freezing level near 4000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Freezing level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 35 25 37 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ567-252300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 37 27 34 / 10 10 10 $$ WAZ568-252300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 39 28 41 / 40 0 0 Stevens Pass 38 25 37 / 40 0 0 $$ WAZ569-252300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 222 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog late in the morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Rain and snow in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. $$