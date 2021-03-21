WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 20, 2021 _____ 130 FPUS56 KSEW 210902 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. WAZ558-212300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 47 40 50 / 90 90 40 $$ WAZ559-212300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 45 36 49 / 90 90 30 $$ WAZ507-212300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 46 40 49 / 80 90 30 Everett 45 38 48 / 80 90 30 $$ WAZ509-212300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 48 40 51 / 80 100 40 Tacoma 47 38 50 / 90 100 40 $$ WAZ556-212300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 46 40 49 / 90 90 40 $$ WAZ555-212300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 46 39 48 / 90 100 60 Enumclaw 45 37 47 / 90 100 50 North Bend 46 38 49 / 90 100 50 $$ WAZ503-212300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 46 38 49 / 90 90 20 Sumas 45 38 49 / 90 90 30 $$ WAZ506-212300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 47 40 48 / 80 80 10 Mount Vernon 47 39 51 / 80 80 20 $$ WAZ001-212300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 47 36 50 / 90 80 10 Eastsound 45 39 47 / 90 80 10 $$ WAZ510-212300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely until early morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 49 41 50 / 80 80 10 Port Townsend 48 38 49 / 70 90 10 $$ WAZ511-212300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 46 37 51 / 100 100 30 $$ WAZ504-212300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 47 39 51 / 90 100 30 Olympia 47 36 51 / 100 100 30 $$ WAZ512-212300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ WAZ514-212300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain until late afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 48 36 49 / 80 90 10 Sequim 49 35 50 / 80 80 10 $$ WAZ515-212300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 46 38 47 / 100 90 10 $$ WAZ517-212300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 47 41 49 / 100 100 10 $$ WAZ516-212300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 47 37 48 / 100 90 10 $$ WAZ513-212300- Olympics- 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 1 to 3 inches. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 31 23 31 / 90 80 10 $$ WAZ567-212300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow until early morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to 16 inches. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near 2500 feet in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 31 25 32 / 90 100 40 $$ WAZ568-212300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to 17 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 35 30 36 / 80 90 60 Stevens Pass 33 27 34 / 80 90 60 $$ WAZ569-212300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to 15 inches. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. $$