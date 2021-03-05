WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 4, 2021 _____ 452 FPUS56 KSEW 051158 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. WAZ558-060000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times until late afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 52 41 51 / 100 50 30 $$ WAZ559-060000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain until late afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 50 38 49 / 90 40 40 $$ WAZ507-060000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times until late afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 51 41 50 / 90 40 30 Everett 50 39 48 / 90 40 30 $$ WAZ509-060000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times until late afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 52 40 51 / 100 40 30 Tacoma 51 38 50 / 100 40 30 $$ WAZ556-060000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times until late afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 52 41 51 / 100 50 30 $$ WAZ555-060000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times until late afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 54 39 49 / 90 50 40 Enumclaw 53 38 48 / 100 50 30 North Bend 54 38 50 / 90 50 30 $$ WAZ503-060000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain at times until late afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 52 40 49 / 80 50 40 Sumas 51 40 49 / 90 60 50 $$ WAZ506-060000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain at times until late afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 51 40 48 / 80 40 30 Mount Vernon 53 40 50 / 80 40 30 $$ WAZ001-060000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Very windy. Rain at times until late afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 55 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 51 38 48 / 80 40 30 Eastsound 49 39 47 / 90 50 40 $$ WAZ510-060000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain at times until late afternoon, then rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 53 42 50 / 80 40 30 Port Townsend 50 39 49 / 90 40 30 $$ WAZ511-060000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain until late afternoon, then rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North part, south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. South part, south wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph north part. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 50 38 50 / 100 50 40 $$ WAZ504-060000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 51 37 50 / 100 40 30 Olympia 51 37 50 / 100 40 40 $$ WAZ512-060000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. $$ WAZ514-060000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain at times until late afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to light in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 51 38 48 / 90 50 30 Sequim 53 37 49 / 80 40 30 $$ WAZ515-060000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 48 38 46 / 100 80 40 $$ WAZ517-060000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain until late afternoon, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 50 41 49 / 100 50 30 $$ WAZ516-060000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain until late afternoon, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 50 38 48 / 90 80 30 $$ WAZ513-060000- Olympics- 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain and snow until late afternoon, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 7 inches. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of snow showers. A chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 33 22 31 / 90 50 30 $$ WAZ567-060000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow until late afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 14 inches. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 38 26 33 / 90 60 50 $$ WAZ568-060000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow early in the afternoon. Rain showers and snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 40s. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 41 29 36 / 80 80 40 Stevens Pass 40 25 35 / 90 60 50 $$ WAZ569-060000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 358 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 7 inches. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. 