WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

_____

614 FPUS56 KSEW 111045

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-120000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of snow late in the morning. Snow likely early

in the afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow until early morning, then

snow likely in the morning. No snow accumulation. Lows in the

20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in

the lower 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. East wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows near

30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 200 feet. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 35 25 32 / 60 60 60

$$

WAZ559-120000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the 20s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

near 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 33 24 30 / 60 60 60

$$

WAZ507-120000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost late in the morning. A

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow until early

morning, then a chance of snow in the morning. Lows in the 20s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 35 24 32 / 40 40 50

Everett 32 23 30 / 30 40 40

$$

WAZ509-120000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM

PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in

the 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation 1 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 36 25 33 / 70 70 60

Tacoma 34 24 31 / 80 70 60

$$

WAZ556-120000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow late in the evening. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. Southeast wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 34 24 31 / 50 50 50

$$

WAZ555-120000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow until early

morning, then snow likely in the morning. Lows 17 to 24. East

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Wind chill readings zero

to 31 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Lows 19 to 26. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to mid

30s. East wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming

southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 32 22 30 / 40 50 50

Enumclaw 34 22 30 / 80 70 70

North Bend 34 22 30 / 60 60 60

$$

WAZ503-120000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Very windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northeast wind 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Wind chill

readings 6 below to 17 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 22. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph. Wind chill readings 3 below to 17 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph. Wind chill readings 3 below to 21 above

zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in

the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the 20s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 29 19 32 / 10 10 20

Sumas 26 17 29 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ506-120000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind

25 to 35 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to mid

30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the 20s. East

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 33 23 34 / 10 20 30

Mount Vernon 36 23 35 / 10 20 30

$$

WAZ001-120000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow late

in the afternoon. Highs near 30. Northeast wind 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 55 mph. Wind chill readings 3 below to 18 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 26. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Wind chill readings zero to 18 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings zero to 13 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 30 21 33 / 20 20 30

Eastsound 28 21 31 / 10 20 30

$$

WAZ510-120000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow early in the

afternoon. A chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs in the

30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow until early

morning, then a chance of snow in the morning. Lows in the 20s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. Lows in the 20s. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 36 24 36 / 20 20 30

Port Townsend 33 24 32 / 30 30 40

$$

WAZ511-120000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM

PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the 20s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs near 30. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

20s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near sea level. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 34 24 31 / 80 70 60

$$

WAZ504-120000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM

PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

snow late in the evening. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely until late afternoon, then rain and snow

likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to

7 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in

the 20s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet. Highs in the 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 35 26 32 / 90 80 70

Olympia 34 24 31 / 80 70 70

$$

WAZ512-120000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM

PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely late

in the morning. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow late

in the evening. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely until late afternoon, then rain and snow

likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to

6 inches. Highs near 30. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ514-120000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow late in the morning. A

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow late in the evening. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 19 to 25. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 32 22 33 / 40 30 40

Sequim 32 21 33 / 40 30 40

$$

WAZ515-120000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of snow late in the

morning. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. East wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Wind

chill readings zero to 15 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the 20s. East wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Wind chill

readings zero to 15 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.

East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Wind chill readings

zero to 20 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. East wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph

decreasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 200 feet. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost in the evening. Mostly cloudy in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 31 25 32 / 40 30 40

$$

WAZ516-120000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

until early morning, then a chance of snow in the morning. Snow

level near 200 feet. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cloudy. A chance of snow until late afternoon,

then a chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level

near sea level. Highs in the 30s. East wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near

200 feet increasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 30 to

45 mph with gusts to 60 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the 30s. East wind

30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 33 26 35 / 60 40 50

$$

WAZ517-120000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the late morning and early afternoon.

Rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the 30s. East wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 400 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the 30s.

East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing

to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East

wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 36 27 33 / 90 60 60

$$

WAZ513-120000-

Olympics-

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain likely through the

day. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Wind

chill readings 9 below to 34 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

300 feet. Wind chill readings 11 below to 32 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

300 feet. Wind chill readings 13 below to 29 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Wind

chill readings 12 below to 29 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet. Wind chill readings 10 below to 30 above

zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Wind chill readings 10 below to

29 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings 10 below to 34 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Wind chill readings 5 below

to 34 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet. Wind chill readings 5 below to 36 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 16 9 20 / 50 40 50

$$

WAZ567-120000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow late in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Wind chill readings 33 below to

19 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow. No snow accumulation. Wind chill

readings 35 below to 17 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 35 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Wind chill readings

33 below to 22 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings

30 below to 17 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Wind chill readings 26 below to 26 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Lowest wind chill readings 25 below to 22 above zero

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Wind chill readings 24 below to

31 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times. Wind chill readings 23 below to 33 above

zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Wind chill readings 12 below to 34 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 15 3 17 / 0 10 30

$$

WAZ568-120000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Snow likely early in

the afternoon, then a chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures 13 to

18. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Wind chill readings 28 below to 20 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow late in the evening. A chance of snow after

midnight. East wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Wind chill readings 34 below to 17 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Afternoon pass

temperatures 11 to 15. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Wind chill readings 34 below to 22 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. East wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph. Wind chill readings 34 below to 22 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures 16 to 20. East wind in

the passes 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 33 below to 28 above

zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Wind chill

readings 24 below to 26 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Wind chill

readings 26 below to 31 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet

increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Wind chill readings 21 below to 32 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

Wind chill readings 9 below to 34 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 18 10 15 / 60 60 60

Stevens Pass 13 5 11 / 40 50 50

$$

WAZ569-120000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

244 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches. Wind chill readings 30 below to 29 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow late

in the evening. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Wind chill readings 39 below to 27 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to

13 inches. Wind chill readings 42 below to 23 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Lowest wind

chill readings 42 below to 22 above zero in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Wind chill readings 36 below to 29 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

400 feet. Lowest wind chill readings 41 below to 24 above zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Lowest wind chill readings 40 below to 19 above zero in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times. Wind chill readings 34 below to 30 above

zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

Snow may be heavy at times. Wind chill readings 34 below to

33 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

Wind chill readings 24 below to 36 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather