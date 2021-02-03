WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

_____

911 FPUS56 KSEW 031113

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-040000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 39 46 / 10 10 40

$$

WAZ559-040000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 36 45 / 10 10 40

$$

WAZ507-040000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers late in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 39 45 / 10 10 50

Everett 45 38 44 / 10 10 50

$$

WAZ509-040000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 39 46 / 10 10 40

Tacoma 47 37 45 / 20 10 40

$$

WAZ556-040000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers late in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 39 45 / 10 10 50

$$

WAZ555-040000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 47 38 44 / 10 20 60

Enumclaw 45 36 44 / 10 10 40

North Bend 47 38 45 / 10 10 50

$$

WAZ503-040000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 39 45 / 0 20 70

Sumas 46 37 43 / 0 30 80

$$

WAZ506-040000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 39 46 / 0 20 60

Mount Vernon 47 38 45 / 0 20 60

$$

WAZ001-040000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 39 47 / 0 10 60

Eastsound 44 40 45 / 0 20 70

$$

WAZ510-040000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph with

gusts to 20 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 40 48 / 0 10 60

Port Townsend 45 37 46 / 0 10 50

$$

WAZ511-040000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 36 46 / 10 10 30

$$

WAZ504-040000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon, Gusts

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph with

gusts to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 37 47 / 10 10 20

Olympia 48 36 46 / 10 10 30

$$

WAZ512-040000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-040000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 36 47 / 0 10 50

Sequim 46 35 47 / 0 10 50

$$

WAZ515-040000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 39 46 / 0 10 60

$$

WAZ516-040000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 38 47 / 0 10 50

$$

WAZ517-040000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 40 47 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ513-040000-

Olympics-

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 30 24 31 / 0 10 50

$$

WAZ567-040000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain likely

through the day. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet decreasing to 200 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 32 25 30 / 0 30 70

$$

WAZ568-040000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers late in

the morning. No snow accumulation. Freezing level near 3000 feet

in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

30s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 2000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. West wind in the

passes around 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to

mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 2000 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 34 29 32 / 10 10 50

Stevens Pass 32 26 30 / 10 20 50

$$

WAZ569-040000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

312 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 2500 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 2000 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

_____

