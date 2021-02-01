WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 31, 2021

_____

514 FPUS56 KSEW 011050

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-020000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. A chance of showers in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 50 41 46 / 90 90 60

$$

WAZ559-020000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening. A chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 47 39 44 / 100 90 60

$$

WAZ507-020000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times until early morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 41 46 / 90 90 50

Everett 47 40 44 / 90 90 50

$$

WAZ509-020000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening. A chance of rain after

midnight, then a chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 52 40 47 / 90 90 70

Tacoma 50 39 46 / 90 90 70

$$

WAZ556-020000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near

50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. A chance of showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 50 41 46 / 90 90 70

$$

WAZ555-020000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

A chance of rain showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 49 40 45 / 100 90 80

Enumclaw 50 37 45 / 80 90 60

North Bend 50 39 46 / 90 90 70

$$

WAZ503-020000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

late morning and early afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 40 46 / 80 80 60

Sumas 47 39 45 / 90 90 70

$$

WAZ506-020000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

A chance of showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph with gusts to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 40 46 / 80 80 50

Mount Vernon 51 41 46 / 80 80 60

$$

WAZ001-020000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. A chance of showers in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind around

10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 39 46 / 70 80 50

Eastsound 47 41 45 / 80 80 60

$$

WAZ510-020000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph with

gusts to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 42 48 / 80 80 50

Port Townsend 48 38 46 / 80 80 40

$$

WAZ511-020000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening. A chance of rain showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 48 38 45 / 90 90 70

$$

WAZ504-020000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy

dense fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely late in the morning. Rain showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 40 46 / 100 90 80

Olympia 49 38 46 / 100 90 70

$$

WAZ512-020000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely late in the morning. Rain showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-020000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 36 46 / 80 90 50

Sequim 49 35 46 / 80 80 40

$$

WAZ515-020000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 39 44 / 90 80 60

$$

WAZ516-020000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely until early morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 38 46 / 80 80 70

$$

WAZ517-020000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening. A chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 41 46 / 90 80 70

$$

WAZ513-020000-

Olympics-

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening. A chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy dense fog in the late evening and early

morning. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge 1 to 6 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 33 24 29 / 90 80 60

$$

WAZ567-020000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 6 to

11 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow until early morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the morning. Snow level near 4000 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Snow showers

likely through the day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Total snow accumulation 14 to 26 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Freezing level near 2500 feet

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 28 30 / 90 90 80

$$

WAZ568-020000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. Southeast

wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to

3000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southeast wind

in the passes 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to

8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. Southwest

wind in the passes around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 36 30 33 / 90 90 70

Stevens Pass 34 27 31 / 100 90 60

$$

WAZ569-020000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

2 to 7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. A chance of showers in the morning. Snow

level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to

20 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather