WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 23, 2021

657 FPUS56 KSEW 241129

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-250000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times late

in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until early morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 43 37 44 / 90 40 20

$$

WAZ559-250000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until early morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the 30s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of snow late in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 40 34 42 / 100 40 30

$$

WAZ507-250000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely until early morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 42 36 43 / 90 60 30

Everett 40 35 41 / 90 60 40

$$

WAZ509-250000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 43 35 44 / 90 40 20

Tacoma 42 34 43 / 100 30 30

$$

WAZ556-250000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times late

in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain through the day.

A slight chance of snow late in the morning. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 42 36 44 / 90 50 20

$$

WAZ555-250000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 43 35 42 / 90 80 60

Enumclaw 42 33 42 / 90 50 20

North Bend 43 34 43 / 90 60 30

$$

WAZ503-250000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s.

Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 42 34 42 / 90 80 50

Sumas 41 33 41 / 80 90 50

$$

WAZ506-250000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow late in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 42 36 43 / 90 80 30

Mount Vernon 43 36 43 / 90 80 40

$$

WAZ001-250000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. A chance of snow in the morning. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 42 35 42 / 90 70 20

Eastsound 41 36 41 / 90 80 30

$$

WAZ510-250000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 44 37 44 / 90 80 20

Port Townsend 42 35 42 / 90 70 20

$$

WAZ511-250000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning. Snow through the day. Rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph north part.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 41 33 43 / 100 50 30

$$

WAZ504-250000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until early morning. A

chance of snow after midnight, then a slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

A chance of rain through the day. A chance of snow in the late

morning and early afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 30. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 43 35 43 / 100 40 30

Olympia 42 33 43 / 100 40 30

$$

WAZ512-250000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning. Snow late in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until early morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the morning. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30. Light wind

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ514-250000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow in the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of

rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 43 33 42 / 90 70 20

Sequim 44 32 43 / 90 70 10

$$

WAZ515-250000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 40. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A

chance of snow late in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow until

late afternoon, then a slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 42 35 41 / 100 50 30

$$

WAZ516-250000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow until

late afternoon, then a slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 44 34 44 / 100 50 20

$$

WAZ517-250000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 45 37 44 / 100 60 60

$$

WAZ513-250000-

Olympics-

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

early in the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A chance of snow. A chance

of rain after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 29 20 26 / 90 50 20

$$

WAZ567-250000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to

7 inches.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near sea level.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 29 23 28 / 70 80 60

$$

WAZ568-250000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind

in the passes becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. East wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to

upper 20s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. Light wind in the passes

becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. East wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 400 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 29 24 29 / 80 70 20

Stevens Pass 25 20 26 / 80 50 20

$$

WAZ569-250000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

328 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow until

early morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to

8 inches.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Freezing level near 1000 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

$$

