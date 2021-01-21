WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 20, 2021

_____

271 FPUS56 KSEW 211002

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-220000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 46 37 45 / 60 10 0

$$

WAZ559-220000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 44 35 44 / 50 20 0

$$

WAZ507-220000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 45 37 44 / 40 10 0

Everett 44 35 43 / 40 10 0

$$

WAZ509-220000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain late

in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows

near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 46 35 45 / 60 20 0

Tacoma 45 35 44 / 60 30 10

$$

WAZ556-220000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. North wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 45 35 45 / 50 10 0

$$

WAZ555-220000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows near

30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 47 35 46 / 50 10 0

Enumclaw 45 34 45 / 70 10 10

North Bend 47 35 46 / 60 10 10

$$

WAZ503-220000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 31 43 / 20 0 0

Sumas 45 30 42 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ506-220000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 34 43 / 30 0 0

Mount Vernon 47 33 45 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ001-220000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 34 42 / 30 0 0

Eastsound 44 34 41 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ510-220000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 35 44 / 30 10 0

Port Townsend 44 35 43 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ511-220000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North part, north wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. South part, light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 44 35 45 / 50 20 10

$$

WAZ504-220000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Light

wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 46 36 46 / 50 20 0

Olympia 45 34 46 / 50 20 10

$$

WAZ512-220000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. East wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ514-220000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 45 32 43 / 30 10 0

Sequim 45 32 43 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ515-220000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 44 35 42 / 40 10 0

$$

WAZ516-220000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 33 46 / 40 10 0

$$

WAZ517-220000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 46 37 47 / 50 20 10

$$

WAZ513-220000-

Olympics-

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet

increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 29 22 29 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ567-220000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow until

late afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet decreasing

to 1500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 300 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 21 32 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ568-220000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Light

wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet

after midnight. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30.

Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 33 24 33 / 70 10 10

Stevens Pass 29 20 30 / 50 10 0

$$

WAZ569-220000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

201 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy

dense fog after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Freezing level

near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather