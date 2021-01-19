WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 18, 2021 _____ 676 FPUS56 KSEW 191113 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. WAZ558-200000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 48 37 46 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ559-200000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 46 35 45 / 0 10 0 $$ WAZ507-200000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 47 38 46 / 0 10 0 Everett 46 37 45 / 0 10 0 $$ WAZ509-200000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 49 36 47 / 0 0 0 Tacoma 48 35 46 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ556-200000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 49 37 47 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ555-200000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 51 39 48 / 0 10 0 Enumclaw 50 36 47 / 0 10 0 North Bend 52 37 48 / 0 10 0 $$ WAZ503-200000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows near 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 46 37 45 / 10 20 0 Sumas 46 36 44 / 10 30 0 $$ WAZ506-200000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 46 38 45 / 10 10 0 Mount Vernon 49 38 47 / 10 10 0 $$ WAZ001-200000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 45 37 45 / 10 20 0 Eastsound 44 38 44 / 10 20 0 $$ WAZ510-200000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 47 39 47 / 0 10 0 Port Townsend 46 37 45 / 0 10 0 $$ WAZ511-200000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 48 34 45 / 0 10 0 $$ WAZ504-200000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 49 35 47 / 0 0 0 Olympia 48 34 47 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ512-200000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ WAZ514-200000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 47 36 45 / 0 10 0 Sequim 48 35 45 / 0 10 0 $$ WAZ515-200000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 47 40 45 / 10 20 0 $$ WAZ516-200000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 49 37 47 / 0 10 0 $$ WAZ517-200000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 49 39 47 / 0 10 0 $$ WAZ513-200000- Olympics- 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 36 26 31 / 0 10 0 $$ WAZ567-200000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow until early morning, then mostly cloudy in the morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 35 27 33 / 10 20 0 $$ WAZ568-200000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Freezing level near 3000 feet after midnight. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Light wind in the passes. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. East wind in the passes around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 36 27 35 / 0 10 0 Stevens Pass 33 24 32 / 0 10 0 $$ WAZ569-200000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. $$