WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 26, 2020 _____ 342 FPUS56 KSEW 271158 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. WAZ558-280000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 49 34 45 / 40 0 0 $$ WAZ559-280000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 47 31 44 / 70 0 0 $$ WAZ507-280000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 48 36 44 / 40 0 0 Everett 48 33 43 / 30 0 0 $$ WAZ509-280000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 50 30 45 / 30 0 0 Tacoma 48 29 44 / 40 0 0 $$ WAZ556-280000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 49 34 45 / 30 0 0 $$ WAZ555-280000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 49 34 48 / 30 0 0 Enumclaw 49 31 46 / 30 0 0 North Bend 50 34 47 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ503-280000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 47 33 43 / 40 0 0 Sumas 46 33 44 / 50 0 0 $$ WAZ506-280000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 47 35 43 / 40 0 0 Mount Vernon 49 33 45 / 40 0 0 $$ WAZ001-280000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 47 35 44 / 50 0 0 Eastsound 46 37 41 / 50 0 0 $$ WAZ510-280000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 50 36 45 / 40 0 0 Port Townsend 47 34 43 / 50 0 0 $$ WAZ511-280000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 48 30 44 / 70 0 0 $$ WAZ504-280000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 50 30 43 / 70 0 0 Olympia 48 28 43 / 70 0 0 $$ WAZ512-280000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows near 30. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. $$ WAZ514-280000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 46 33 43 / 70 0 0 Sequim 47 33 43 / 60 0 0 $$ WAZ515-280000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 45 37 44 / 90 10 0 $$ WAZ516-280000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 49 34 47 / 90 10 0 $$ WAZ517-280000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 50 36 47 / 80 0 0 $$ WAZ513-280000- Olympics- 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 32 26 32 / 70 0 0 $$ WAZ567-280000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .NEW YEARS DAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 34 26 35 / 30 0 0 $$ WAZ568-280000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .NEW YEARS DAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 35 22 34 / 20 0 0 Stevens Pass 30 20 31 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ569-280000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 357 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. $$