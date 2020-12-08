WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020
_____
638 FPUS56 KSEW 081200
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-090000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late
morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon.
Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 51 44 49 / 90 80 30
$$
WAZ559-090000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain until late afternoon, then
rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain late
in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy
dense fog in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. South wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 49 41 49 / 80 70 20
$$
WAZ507-090000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely in the evening,
then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance
of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 50 44 49 / 90 70 30
Everett 49 43 48 / 90 70 30
$$
WAZ509-090000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain at times in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 54 44 50 / 70 80 20
Tacoma 52 42 49 / 70 80 20
$$
WAZ556-090000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the
morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the late
morning and early afternoon. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 51 45 49 / 80 70 30
$$
WAZ555-090000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance
of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 52 43 49 / 100 70 50
Enumclaw 52 41 47 / 80 90 30
North Bend 54 43 50 / 90 80 40
$$
WAZ503-090000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in
the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance
of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northeast
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 50 42 49 / 100 50 30
Sumas 50 42 49 / 100 50 40
$$
WAZ506-090000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the late
morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog in the late
evening and early morning. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance
of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 50 43 50 / 90 50 30
Mount Vernon 51 43 51 / 90 60 40
$$
WAZ001-090000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of
rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind
becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 50 40 51 / 80 40 20
Eastsound 48 42 48 / 90 40 20
$$
WAZ510-090000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at
times early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near
50. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. A chance of rain in the
morning. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 51 43 51 / 80 50 30
Port Townsend 50 39 50 / 80 60 20
$$
WAZ511-090000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 50. North part, south wind 15 to
25 mph in the morning becoming light. South part, south wind to
10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain late
in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy
dense fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in
the 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 50 40 50 / 80 70 10
$$
WAZ504-090000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain at times in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in
the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 51 42 51 / 60 80 10
Olympia 51 40 50 / 70 80 10
$$
WAZ512-090000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of rain late in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy
dense fog in the late evening and early morning. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. North
wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs
near 50. West wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East
wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
$$
WAZ514-090000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Wind variable
to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 51 40 50 / 80 50 10
Sequim 51 38 51 / 80 50 10
$$
WAZ515-090000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 50 42 48 / 80 30 10
$$
WAZ516-090000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late in
the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy
fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 51 41 50 / 80 30 10
$$
WAZ517-090000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the afternoon.
Highs near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 52 43 50 / 100 50 10
$$
WAZ513-090000-
Olympics-
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Snow level
near 9000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening. A
chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning. Snow level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 38 29 34 / 80 50 10
$$
WAZ567-090000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow until late afternoon, then rain and snow
likely late in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy
dense fog. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total
snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet
decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 38 32 35 / 100 60 50
$$
WAZ568-090000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog through the day. Snow in the morning.
Rain through the day. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No
snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. West wind
in the passes to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy
dense fog. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Light wind in the
passes becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. West wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. North wind in the
passes around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight, Gusts to
20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 42 34 37 / 90 80 40
Stevens Pass 38 32 34 / 90 70 40
$$
WAZ569-090000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
359 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow likely through the day.
A chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog. Rain in the evening. Snow. Rain
likely after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to
5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
$$
_____
