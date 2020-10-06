WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020
_____
717 FPUS56 KSEW 060954
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-062300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. North wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 70 54 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-062300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 71 53 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-062300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 65 53 64 / 0 0 0
Everett 66 53 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-062300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 72 53 69 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 70 53 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-062300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 71 54 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-062300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 74 55 71 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 72 52 69 / 0 0 0
North Bend 74 52 72 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-062300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 66 52 65 / 0 0 0
Sumas 70 52 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-062300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. North wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 65 52 64 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 69 53 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-062300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 67 49 66 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 61 53 62 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-062300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 62 51 62 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 63 48 62 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-062300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 73 53 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-062300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 73 53 70 / 0 0 0
Olympia 72 51 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-062300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
$$
WAZ514-062300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 64 51 62 / 0 0 0
Sequim 67 50 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-062300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 63 53 61 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-062300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 68 52 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-062300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 68 55 62 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-062300-
Olympics-
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to
5500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 61 50 57 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-062300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 62 50 61 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-062300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the
passes.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Light
wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind
in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Light wind in the
passes.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind in the passes around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 70 48 68 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 65 49 64 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-062300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
253 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing
to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather