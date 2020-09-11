WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 10, 2020
_____
294 FPUS56 KSEW 111029
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-112300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas
of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in
the 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 74 55 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-112300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 75 54 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-112300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s. Southeast wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 70 54 70 / 0 0 0
Everett 72 55 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-112300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of
smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 75 53 74 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 75 52 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-112300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in
the 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 76 56 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-112300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in
the 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 77 56 77 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 74 53 75 / 0 0 0
North Bend 77 54 78 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-112300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.
Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight, Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 68 54 70 / 0 0 0
Sumas 74 54 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-112300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 69 53 69 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 74 54 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-112300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas
of smoke. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 69 50 70 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 67 56 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-112300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 66 53 67 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 68 50 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-112300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of
smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.
Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 73 53 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-112300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas
of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of smoke
through the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 75 49 76 / 0 0 0
Olympia 75 50 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-112300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas
of fog in the morning. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ514-112300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 66 52 65 / 0 0 0
Sequim 69 51 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-112300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening, then
patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 63 52 64 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-112300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening, then
patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 64 52 65 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ517-112300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening, then
patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 61 54 63 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ513-112300-
Olympics-
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Freezing level near
11000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Freezing level near
10500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Freezing level
near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 66 53 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-112300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Freezing level near
10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Freezing level near
10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Freezing
level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 66 53 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-112300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind
in the passes.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Freezing level near
11000 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Freezing level near
10500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.
Light wind in the passes.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Freezing level near
10500 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Freezing level near
10500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.
Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 74 50 76 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 70 52 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-112300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
329 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Freezing level near
11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Freezing level near
10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Freezing level near
10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather