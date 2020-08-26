WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
283 FPUS56 KSEW 261022
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-262300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 76 54 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-262300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming east to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 76 51 77 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-262300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 71 52 72 / 0 0 0
Everett 71 52 72 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-262300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind
around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 77 52 79 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 77 52 78 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-262300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 77 54 77 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-262300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 77 51 78 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 76 50 76 / 0 0 0
North Bend 78 49 79 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-262300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 72 52 72 / 0 0 0
Sumas 75 50 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-262300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 71 52 71 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 74 52 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-262300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 73 50 73 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 69 55 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-262300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 68 52 68 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 68 49 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-262300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
North wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming south to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 78 50 79 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-262300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 80 49 81 / 0 0 0
Olympia 80 49 81 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-262300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
$$
WAZ514-262300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 67 51 68 / 0 0 0
Sequim 70 50 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-262300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 66 53 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-262300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 69 52 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-262300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 68 54 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-262300-
Olympics-
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 59 44 60 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-262300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 62 45 62 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-262300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 70. North wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet. North
wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 70. North wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 70 44 70 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 67 44 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-262300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
$$
_____
