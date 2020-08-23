WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 76 55 76 / 0 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 76 53 76 / 0 0 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 71 53 72 / 0 0 0

Everett 72 53 72 / 0 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 78 53 78 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 78 53 78 / 0 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 77 55 77 / 0 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 79 53 77 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 77 50 76 / 0 0 0

North Bend 79 50 78 / 0 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 73 54 72 / 0 10 0

Sumas 76 53 75 / 0 10 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 71 53 71 / 0 10 0

Mount Vernon 75 53 75 / 0 10 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 74 51 74 / 0 10 0

Eastsound 69 57 70 / 0 10 0

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 69 53 69 / 0 10 0

Port Townsend 69 51 69 / 0 10 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 80 51 78 / 0 0 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 81 49 79 / 0 0 0

Olympia 81 50 80 / 0 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near

50. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 68 51 67 / 0 10 0

Sequim 71 51 70 / 0 0 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 66 53 66 / 10 10 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 71 52 68 / 10 10 0

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 69 54 67 / 0 10 0

Olympics-

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 59 46 60 / 0 10 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 64 49 61 / 0 10 0

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 74 47 70 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 71 48 66 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

215 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

