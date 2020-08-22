WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020
_____
750 FPUS56 KSEW 220921
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-222300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 20 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 74 53 75 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ559-222300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 73 50 76 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ507-222300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance
of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 70 52 71 / 20 0 0
Everett 70 52 71 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ509-222300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 76 52 78 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 75 52 77 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-222300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 70s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 75 53 76 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ555-222300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 75 51 78 / 40 0 0
Enumclaw 74 49 76 / 0 0 0
North Bend 76 49 78 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ503-222300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 71 52 72 / 0 0 0
Sumas 73 50 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-222300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 70 52 71 / 10 0 0
Mount Vernon 73 50 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-222300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind around
10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 73 50 74 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 69 56 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-222300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 66 51 68 / 10 0 0
Port Townsend 67 50 68 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ511-222300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny. A
chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 76 49 79 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-222300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 78 49 81 / 0 0 0
Olympia 77 48 80 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-222300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ514-222300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 65 50 67 / 0 0 0
Sequim 68 50 70 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ515-222300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 65 51 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-222300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 69 50 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-222300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 69 52 69 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ513-222300-
Olympics-
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 55 43 60 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ567-222300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 58 46 64 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ568-222300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near
7500 feet. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in
the mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Light
wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. North wind in the
passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 68 46 74 / 10 0 0
Stevens Pass 64 46 71 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ569-222300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
$$
_____
