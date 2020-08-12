WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 11, 2020
535 FPUS56 KSEW 120941
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-122300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 71 52 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-122300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 70 49 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-122300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 69 51 70 / 0 0 0
Everett 68 50 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-122300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 72 49 75 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 72 49 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-122300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 72 52 75 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ555-122300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 71 50 73 / 10 0 0
Enumclaw 70 47 73 / 0 0 0
North Bend 73 48 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-122300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 68 51 69 / 0 0 0
Sumas 70 49 72 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ506-122300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 69 50 70 / 10 0 0
Mount Vernon 72 50 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-122300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 71 49 73 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 69 54 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-122300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 67 51 67 / 10 0 0
Port Townsend 67 48 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-122300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming east to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 72 47 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-122300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 73 46 76 / 0 0 0
Olympia 73 46 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-122300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ514-122300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 64 49 65 / 0 0 0
Sequim 67 48 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-122300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 63 50 64 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ516-122300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 66 49 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-122300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 64 51 66 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ513-122300-
Olympics-
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Freezing level
near 10500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
11500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 52 39 56 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-122300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet
increasing to 13500 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
12000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 54 40 56 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ568-122300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near
60. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. West
wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest
wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
12000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level
near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
10500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 62 42 64 / 10 0 0
Stevens Pass 58 41 60 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ569-122300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
$$
