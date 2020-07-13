WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 12, 2020
_____
228 FPUS56 KSEW 131044
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-132300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
around 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 72 53 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-132300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 72 51 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-132300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 68 51 70 / 0 0 0
Everett 69 50 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-132300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 75 53 77 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 74 53 77 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-132300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind around 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 73 52 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-132300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 72 53 74 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 72 52 75 / 0 0 0
North Bend 74 51 78 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-132300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 68 52 70 / 0 0 0
Sumas 72 51 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-132300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 67 51 69 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 71 50 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-132300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 68 50 70 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 66 53 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-132300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 64 51 66 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 64 50 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-132300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 75 51 78 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-132300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 76 50 80 / 0 0 0
Olympia 76 51 79 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-132300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
$$
WAZ514-132300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 63 50 65 / 0 0 0
Sequim 66 51 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-132300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 62 50 64 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-132300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 63 50 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-132300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 66 51 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-132300-
Olympics-
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 54 42 59 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-132300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Snow level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 55 42 59 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-132300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Northwest
wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind in the
passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind in
the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and snow showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 66 44 70 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 62 43 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-132300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
343 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather