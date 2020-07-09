WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020
_____
735 FPUS56 KSEW 091024
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-092300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 70 55 73 / 30 20 0
$$
WAZ559-092300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 69 53 72 / 40 20 10
$$
WAZ507-092300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 68 54 69 / 40 20 10
Everett 68 54 70 / 40 20 10
$$
WAZ509-092300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 72 54 75 / 30 20 0
Tacoma 71 54 74 / 30 20 0
$$
WAZ556-092300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 71 56 74 / 30 30 10
$$
WAZ555-092300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 69 55 73 / 50 40 10
Enumclaw 69 53 72 / 40 30 10
North Bend 72 54 75 / 40 30 10
$$
WAZ503-092300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. East wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 66 54 68 / 70 10 10
Sumas 67 54 71 / 70 20 10
$$
WAZ506-092300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 66 53 68 / 70 20 10
Mount Vernon 69 54 71 / 70 30 10
$$
WAZ001-092300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 66 51 67 / 60 10 10
Eastsound 66 53 66 / 60 10 10
$$
WAZ510-092300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 64 53 66 / 70 20 10
Port Townsend 62 51 65 / 70 20 10
$$
WAZ511-092300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 69 52 74 / 40 10 0
$$
WAZ504-092300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 71 51 76 / 30 10 0
Olympia 70 51 75 / 30 10 0
$$
WAZ512-092300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ514-092300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to
northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 61 51 62 / 50 20 10
Sequim 63 52 66 / 60 20 10
$$
WAZ515-092300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 61 51 62 / 60 10 10
$$
WAZ516-092300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 63 52 64 / 50 10 10
$$
WAZ517-092300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 63 53 65 / 50 10 0
$$
WAZ513-092300-
Olympics-
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 51 40 53 / 60 20 10
$$
WAZ567-092300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 51 44 55 / 70 50 30
$$
WAZ568-092300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 60. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet. West wind in the passes to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the
passes becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 62 47 68 / 40 40 10
Stevens Pass 58 45 63 / 60 30 10
$$
WAZ569-092300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
324 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
$$
_____
