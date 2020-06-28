WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020

495 FPUS56 KSEW 281045

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-282300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 70 54 78 / 70 10 0

WAZ559-282300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 70 51 77 / 50 10 0

WAZ507-282300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 68 54 76 / 50 10 0

Everett 67 53 76 / 50 10 0

WAZ509-282300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 71 53 80 / 80 10 0

Tacoma 70 52 79 / 80 10 0

WAZ556-282300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 71 55 79 / 60 10 0

WAZ555-282300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 67 55 76 / 80 30 10

Enumclaw 66 51 76 / 80 20 10

North Bend 68 52 79 / 70 20 10

WAZ503-282300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 71 54 75 / 20 0 0

Sumas 74 54 78 / 20 10 0

WAZ506-282300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 70 53 73 / 30 0 0

Mount Vernon 72 53 78 / 40 10 0

WAZ001-282300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 72 52 74 / 10 0 0

Eastsound 70 55 72 / 10 0 0

WAZ510-282300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 53 72 / 30 0 0

Port Townsend 67 52 71 / 30 0 0

WAZ511-282300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 73 51 77 / 50 0 0

WAZ504-282300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 73 50 79 / 60 10 0

Olympia 73 51 79 / 50 10 0

WAZ512-282300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near

50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

WAZ514-282300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 67 55 70 / 20 0 0

Sequim 70 55 73 / 30 0 0

WAZ515-282300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 67 53 68 / 40 0 0

WAZ516-282300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 68 51 68 / 40 0 0

WAZ517-282300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 67 54 67 / 50 0 0

WAZ513-282300-

Olympics-

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 56 46 62 / 40 0 0

WAZ567-282300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers late in the evening. Mostly clear

after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 56 46 63 / 60 30 10

WAZ568-282300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. Light wind in the passes

becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s.

Light wind in the passes becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. West wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. West wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 55 45 68 / 70 40 30

Stevens Pass 51 45 63 / 90 40 20

WAZ569-282300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

344 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and showers late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

