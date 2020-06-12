WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 11, 2020
_____
138 FPUS56 KSEW 121036
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-122300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 62 52 60 / 80 50 90
$$
WAZ559-122300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
South wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. North
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 61 50 58 / 80 50 90
$$
WAZ507-122300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 60 51 58 / 90 50 90
Everett 60 51 58 / 90 60 90
$$
WAZ509-122300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 63 52 61 / 90 50 90
Tacoma 62 50 60 / 80 50 90
$$
WAZ556-122300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 60. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 62 52 60 / 90 60 90
$$
WAZ555-122300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 62 51 59 / 90 80 90
Enumclaw 60 50 58 / 90 70 90
North Bend 63 51 60 / 90 70 90
$$
WAZ503-122300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 60 51 60 / 90 60 70
Sumas 61 51 61 / 90 70 80
$$
WAZ506-122300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 60 51 60 / 90 50 70
Mount Vernon 62 52 62 / 90 70 80
$$
WAZ001-122300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 62 49 62 / 80 40 60
Eastsound 61 51 60 / 80 40 60
$$
WAZ510-122300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. North
wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 60 52 59 / 80 50 70
Port Townsend 58 49 57 / 80 70 70
$$
WAZ511-122300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 63 49 60 / 90 50 90
$$
WAZ504-122300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 63 49 60 / 80 50 90
Olympia 63 49 60 / 80 50 90
$$
WAZ512-122300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
$$
WAZ514-122300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 60.
West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 59 49 55 / 80 40 60
Sequim 60 49 57 / 80 50 70
$$
WAZ515-122300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 58 49 56 / 90 50 80
$$
WAZ516-122300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 61 49 58 / 80 60 80
$$
WAZ517-122300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 60 52 58 / 80 50 90
$$
WAZ513-122300-
Olympics-
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge
up to 4 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 44 37 41 / 80 70 80
$$
WAZ567-122300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow
accumulation.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 48 42 43 / 100 80 90
$$
WAZ568-122300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind
in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing
to 6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation. Northwest wind
in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. West wind in
the passes around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in the passes around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 54 42 49 / 90 70 90
Stevens Pass 51 41 44 / 90 60 80
$$
WAZ569-122300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
335 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow
accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet
decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
$$
_____
