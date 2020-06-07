WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 6, 2020
890 FPUS56 KSEW 070939
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-072300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 63 49 62 / 80 40 30
$$
WAZ559-072300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 63 45 61 / 70 30 20
$$
WAZ507-072300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 62 48 61 / 80 40 30
Everett 61 48 60 / 80 50 50
$$
WAZ509-072300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming
west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 63 48 63 / 90 50 30
Tacoma 62 48 62 / 80 40 20
$$
WAZ556-072300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South
wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 63 50 62 / 80 50 40
$$
WAZ555-072300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 61 48 60 / 90 80 60
Enumclaw 60 46 60 / 90 70 50
North Bend 63 47 62 / 90 70 50
$$
WAZ503-072300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 60. East wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 63 49 62 / 50 40 40
Sumas 65 50 62 / 60 50 60
$$
WAZ506-072300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 62 49 62 / 50 30 30
Mount Vernon 64 50 64 / 70 40 50
$$
WAZ001-072300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after
midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 65 46 63 / 30 10 20
Eastsound 63 49 62 / 30 20 20
$$
WAZ510-072300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 15 to
30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 61 50 62 / 50 20 20
Port Townsend 60 45 59 / 50 20 20
$$
WAZ511-072300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph north part.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 65 46 62 / 60 10 20
$$
WAZ504-072300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing
to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after
midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 63 46 63 / 80 20 20
Olympia 64 46 63 / 70 20 20
$$
WAZ512-072300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph
in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ514-072300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs
near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper
40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 60 46 58 / 30 10 10
Sequim 62 45 59 / 50 10 20
$$
WAZ515-072300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing
to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 58 48 57 / 30 10 20
$$
WAZ516-072300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 59 46 59 / 30 10 20
$$
WAZ517-072300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to west
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 59 49 58 / 50 10 20
$$
WAZ513-072300-
Olympics-
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
4500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 46 32 45 / 50 10 20
$$
WAZ567-072300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers through
the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow
accumulation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to
7500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then showers, snow likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 46 38 44 / 80 80 80
$$
WAZ568-072300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers, snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No
snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. West wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind in the passes around
10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 50 37 50 / 90 80 40
Stevens Pass 44 36 44 / 80 60 50
$$
WAZ569-072300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
238 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers through
the day. Snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to
3 inches.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
$$
