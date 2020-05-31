WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-312300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 62 47 66 / 50 0 0
WAZ559-312300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast
wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 60 46 65 / 50 10 0
WAZ507-312300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 58 46 63 / 60 10 0
Everett 57 45 63 / 70 10 0
WAZ509-312300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 64 46 68 / 50 0 0
Tacoma 63 45 67 / 30 0 0
WAZ556-312300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind around
10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North
wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 62 46 67 / 60 10 0
WAZ555-312300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 61 46 67 / 80 10 0
Enumclaw 61 44 65 / 60 10 0
North Bend 63 44 68 / 70 10 0
WAZ503-312300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 62 47 64 / 50 0 0
Sumas 64 46 67 / 70 0 10
WAZ506-312300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 63 47 64 / 40 0 0
Mount Vernon 62 46 65 / 50 0 0
WAZ001-312300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 65 45 66 / 30 0 0
Eastsound 63 48 65 / 30 0 0
WAZ510-312300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 61 48 62 / 40 0 0
Port Townsend 57 45 60 / 50 10 0
WAZ511-312300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 64 46 67 / 40 0 0
WAZ504-312300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 65 43 68 / 30 0 0
Olympia 64 45 68 / 30 0 0
WAZ512-312300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph
becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
WAZ514-312300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 58 46 59 / 20 0 0
Sequim 59 45 61 / 30 10 0
WAZ515-312300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 57 46 60 / 30 0 0
WAZ516-312300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph
becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 58 46 59 / 20 0 0
WAZ517-312300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 60 47 61 / 30 0 0
WAZ513-312300-
Olympics-
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times
in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 42 33 45 / 30 10 10
WAZ567-312300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow
accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 45 34 49 / 80 10 10
WAZ568-312300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow
accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. West
wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 52 35 58 / 80 10 10
Stevens Pass 42 31 50 / 90 10 10
WAZ569-312300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
5000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
