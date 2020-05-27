WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2020
_____
913 FPUS56 KSEW 271003
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-272300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 72 54 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-272300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 72 52 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-272300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 66 52 69 / 0 0 0
Everett 67 52 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-272300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 74 52 78 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 72 50 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-272300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 73 53 77 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-272300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 76 56 82 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 74 54 79 / 0 0 0
North Bend 76 56 81 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-272300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 69 50 73 / 0 0 0
Sumas 73 52 78 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-272300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 67 50 70 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 70 51 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-272300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming
north to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
North wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 68 49 71 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 65 51 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-272300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to
10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 66 50 69 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 64 49 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-272300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 76 49 81 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-272300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
North wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 77 51 82 / 0 0 0
Olympia 76 49 81 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-272300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ514-272300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 67 50 70 / 0 0 0
Sequim 68 50 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-272300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 65 49 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-272300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 66 49 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-272300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to
10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 67 53 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-272300-
Olympics-
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers, snow showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level
near 9000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 55 45 59 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-272300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers, a slight chance of
thunderstorms and showers after midnight. Snow level near
11500 feet decreasing to 8500 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 58 46 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-272300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet. Light
wind in the passes becoming southeast around 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East
wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 70s. Light wind in the passes.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and
showers after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet decreasing to
8000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 70 47 76 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 61 42 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-272300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
302 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
11500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms
and showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and
showers. Snow level near 10000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
$$
_____
