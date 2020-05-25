WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020
283 FPUS56 KSEW 251017
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-252300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 62 52 68 / 80 30 10
$$
WAZ559-252300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind around
10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 62 51 68 / 80 30 10
$$
WAZ507-252300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 60 51 64 / 80 30 10
Everett 60 50 65 / 90 40 10
$$
WAZ509-252300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 64 52 70 / 80 30 10
Tacoma 63 51 70 / 80 20 10
$$
WAZ556-252300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind
around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 62 52 69 / 80 30 10
$$
WAZ555-252300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 63 53 70 / 90 60 20
Enumclaw 62 52 68 / 80 50 20
North Bend 64 53 71 / 90 60 20
$$
WAZ503-252300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near
60. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 61 50 66 / 80 20 10
Sumas 62 51 68 / 90 30 10
$$
WAZ506-252300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
South wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 61 50 64 / 80 20 10
Mount Vernon 62 51 67 / 90 30 10
$$
WAZ001-252300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 62 48 65 / 80 10 10
Eastsound 61 51 63 / 80 10 10
$$
WAZ510-252300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 60 51 63 / 80 20 10
Port Townsend 58 48 61 / 80 20 0
$$
WAZ511-252300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 63 49 70 / 80 20 10
$$
WAZ504-252300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 65 50 72 / 80 20 0
Olympia 63 49 70 / 80 20 0
$$
WAZ512-252300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ514-252300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 59 47 61 / 70 20 0
Sequim 60 47 63 / 80 20 10
$$
WAZ515-252300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 58 47 61 / 70 10 0
$$
WAZ516-252300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 59 46 62 / 80 10 0
$$
WAZ517-252300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near
60. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 59 50 63 / 80 20 0
$$
WAZ513-252300-
Olympics-
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 46 39 50 / 80 20 10
$$
WAZ567-252300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 47 42 52 / 90 50 20
$$
WAZ568-252300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow
accumulation. Light wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind in the passes around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the
passes.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 55 43 62 / 80 60 20
Stevens Pass 48 39 54 / 80 60 20
$$
WAZ569-252300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
317 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
$$
