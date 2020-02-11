WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
452 FPUS56 KSEW 111044
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-120000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40. South wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 47 40 48 / 30 30 10
WAZ559-120000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 46 38 46 / 20 10 0
WAZ507-120000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast
wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 47 40 47 / 40 30 10
Everett 45 39 46 / 50 40 10
WAZ509-120000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming
southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 48 40 49 / 30 30 10
Tacoma 47 39 48 / 30 20 0
WAZ556-120000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 47 41 48 / 40 40 10
WAZ555-120000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming
southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming
southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 46 40 47 / 80 70 10
Enumclaw 46 39 47 / 50 50 10
North Bend 47 40 48 / 70 60 10
WAZ503-120000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to
30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 44 37 45 / 40 40 0
Sumas 43 36 45 / 70 60 10
WAZ506-120000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 45 39 45 / 50 50 10
Mount Vernon 46 39 48 / 60 40 0
WAZ001-120000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. North wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 47 38 45 / 20 10 10
Eastsound 46 40 46 / 30 20 10
WAZ510-120000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming
south around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming north
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 49 42 49 / 30 30 0
Port Townsend 47 39 46 / 20 20 10
WAZ511-120000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 47 38 48 / 30 10 0
WAZ504-120000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming
southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 49 39 49 / 30 20 0
Olympia 47 38 48 / 30 10 0
WAZ512-120000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
WAZ514-120000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph
increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 48 37 45 / 20 10 10
Sequim 48 36 46 / 20 10 0
WAZ515-120000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 47 39 45 / 70 30 0
WAZ516-120000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to
10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 47 38 46 / 80 20 0
WAZ517-120000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 48 40 48 / 70 30 10
WAZ513-120000-
Olympics-
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge. Freezing level near 4000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet
increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Freezing level near
5500 feet in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
2000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 33 24 33 / 40 10 0
WAZ567-120000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning. Snow level near 2000 feet. No snow accumulation.
Freezing level near 4000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain
and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet
increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 32 26 34 / 90 70 10
WAZ568-120000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation
up to 2 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation.
Freezing level near 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Light wind in the
passes.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain
and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 35 29 37 / 60 60 10
Stevens Pass 31 26 33 / 60 50 0
WAZ569-120000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
243 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
morning. No snow accumulation. Freezing level near 5500 feet in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
2000 feet.
