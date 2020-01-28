WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020
485 FPUS56 KSEW 281225
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-290000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. South wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming
south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 51 45 49 / 90 30 100
$$
WAZ559-290000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming
south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 48 42 47 / 90 40 100
$$
WAZ507-290000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 49 44 49 / 90 20 90
Everett 48 43 47 / 90 20 100
$$
WAZ509-290000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 52 44 51 / 90 30 100
Tacoma 50 43 49 / 90 40 100
$$
WAZ556-290000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming
south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 400 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 50 45 49 / 90 30 100
$$
WAZ555-290000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind around
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 49 43 48 / 100 40 100
Enumclaw 49 42 49 / 90 30 100
North Bend 50 43 49 / 90 40 100
$$
WAZ503-290000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 47 41 47 / 80 20 100
Sumas 46 39 45 / 90 20 100
$$
WAZ506-290000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 48 43 48 / 80 30 90
Mount Vernon 51 44 50 / 80 20 90
$$
WAZ001-290000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 48 43 49 / 60 30 90
Eastsound 49 44 49 / 80 30 100
$$
WAZ510-290000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 52 47 52 / 70 20 90
Port Townsend 49 42 49 / 70 30 90
$$
WAZ511-290000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 49 42 48 / 100 60 100
$$
WAZ504-290000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast
wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level
near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 51 44 50 / 100 50 100
Olympia 49 43 49 / 90 50 100
$$
WAZ512-290000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind
around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest
wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ514-290000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 48 39 48 / 70 40 90
Sequim 49 39 50 / 60 30 80
$$
WAZ515-290000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 48 43 49 / 80 70 100
$$
WAZ516-290000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 50 44 50 / 90 80 100
$$
WAZ517-290000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 50 45 51 / 100 60 100
$$
WAZ513-290000-
Olympics-
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge
up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge up to 7 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet
increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing
to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 300 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 34 28 34 / 80 50 90
$$
WAZ567-290000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may
be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Precipitation may be heavy at times.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet
decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at
times.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to
500 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 37 31 35 / 90 20 100
$$
WAZ568-290000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
30s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
3500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may
be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet
decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at
times after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet decreasing to 100 feet after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 37 31 36 / 90 40 100
Stevens Pass 33 28 33 / 90 50 100
$$
WAZ569-290000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
425 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 6 to
11 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may
be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Total snow
accumulation 12 to 26 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet
decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
$$
