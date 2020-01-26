WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020

490 FPUS56 KSEW 261130

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-270000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 44 50 / 70 60 70

$$

WAZ559-270000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 40 46 / 70 70 80

$$

WAZ507-270000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 42 50 / 70 50 70

Everett 49 42 48 / 70 50 70

$$

WAZ509-270000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 52 42 51 / 70 60 80

Tacoma 51 42 50 / 70 60 80

$$

WAZ556-270000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 50 43 50 / 70 60 70

$$

WAZ555-270000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon,

Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 48 41 48 / 80 70 80

Enumclaw 50 41 50 / 80 60 80

North Bend 50 42 50 / 80 60 80

$$

WAZ503-270000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 41 48 / 70 60 70

Sumas 48 39 47 / 80 60 80

$$

WAZ506-270000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

15 to 30 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 50 43 49 / 60 50 70

Mount Vernon 52 44 51 / 70 60 70

$$

WAZ001-270000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

50. South wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 43 48 / 50 50 70

Eastsound 50 44 49 / 60 50 70

$$

WAZ510-270000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 46 53 / 60 50 70

Port Townsend 51 41 49 / 40 40 70

$$

WAZ511-270000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 49 41 47 / 70 70 80

$$

WAZ504-270000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 51 42 50 / 70 70 80

Olympia 49 42 48 / 70 70 80

$$

WAZ512-270000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-270000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 39 46 / 50 50 70

Sequim 50 37 49 / 40 40 70

$$

WAZ515-270000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 42 46 / 80 80 80

$$

WAZ516-270000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs near

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 42 49 / 80 80 80

$$

WAZ517-270000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs near

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 50 44 50 / 80 80 80

$$

WAZ513-270000-

Olympics-

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up

to 3 inches.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

up to 5 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet

increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing

to 4500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 33 26 33 / 70 70 70

$$

WAZ567-270000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 16 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rain may

be heavy at times in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 30 34 / 90 80 90

$$

WAZ568-270000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. West

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Southeast wind

in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the

passes around 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 36 30 35 / 90 70 80

Stevens Pass 33 28 32 / 90 70 80

$$

WAZ569-270000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

329 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of

1 to 5 inches.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

Total snow accumulation 3 to 15 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet

increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

$$

