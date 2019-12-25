WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-260000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 44 33 43 / 20 0 0
WAZ559-260000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 43 32 41 / 30 10 10
WAZ507-260000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.
Gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 44 33 43 / 20 0 10
Everett 42 32 41 / 20 0 10
WAZ509-260000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 44 30 44 / 20 0 0
Tacoma 44 29 43 / 20 0 0
WAZ556-260000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 44 32 43 / 20 0 0
WAZ555-260000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 45 33 44 / 20 0 10
Enumclaw 43 31 43 / 20 0 0
North Bend 44 30 45 / 20 0 0
WAZ503-260000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 42 32 42 / 20 0 10
Sumas 42 31 41 / 20 0 20
WAZ506-260000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south after
midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 43 33 42 / 30 0 10
Mount Vernon 45 32 44 / 20 0 10
WAZ001-260000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph
becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 44 34 44 / 30 0 10
Eastsound 45 37 44 / 30 0 20
WAZ510-260000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 46 36 46 / 30 0 10
Port Townsend 44 32 43 / 30 10 10
WAZ511-260000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
30s. North wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. North
part, south wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. South part,
southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 44 30 42 / 30 0 10
WAZ504-260000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 45 29 43 / 20 0 10
Olympia 44 29 43 / 20 0 10
WAZ512-260000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. East wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near
30. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
WAZ514-260000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 43 32 43 / 30 10 20
Sequim 43 30 43 / 30 10 10
WAZ515-260000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South
wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 43 35 44 / 20 0 40
WAZ516-260000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 45 33 45 / 20 0 40
WAZ517-260000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East
wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 45 33 45 / 20 0 10
WAZ513-260000-
Olympics-
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet
increasing to 3000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at
times in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 29 22 30 / 40 10 20
WAZ567-260000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet
decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 31 22 30 / 20 10 10
WAZ568-260000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Freezing level
near 3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near
30. Light wind in the passes.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. Light
wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet
increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 30. Light wind in the passes becoming northeast
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 1500 feet. South wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming
west 10 to 20 mph after midnight, Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the
passes 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 32 20 32 / 20 10 0
Stevens Pass 27 17 28 / 10 0 10
WAZ569-260000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
253 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet
decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet
increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet
increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
