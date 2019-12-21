WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

328 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-220000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind around 10 mph becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 40 46 / 100 40 20

WAZ559-220000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 38 44 / 90 40 30

WAZ507-220000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. Southeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 40 45 / 100 60 20

Everett 45 39 44 / 100 50 20

WAZ509-220000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 39 46 / 100 50 20

Tacoma 48 38 45 / 100 40 20

WAZ556-220000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. Southeast

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 40 46 / 100 50 20

WAZ555-220000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower

30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 48 40 47 / 100 60 20

Enumclaw 47 37 44 / 100 50 20

North Bend 48 38 46 / 100 50 20

WAZ503-220000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 45 37 44 / 80 30 20

Sumas 44 35 44 / 80 40 30

WAZ506-220000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 39 44 / 80 40 30

Mount Vernon 47 39 47 / 90 40 30

WAZ001-220000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 39 45 / 60 30 20

Eastsound 46 41 46 / 70 40 30

WAZ510-220000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 41 48 / 80 40 30

Port Townsend 46 37 45 / 90 40 30

WAZ511-220000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 37 45 / 90 40 30

WAZ504-220000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 49 37 46 / 100 40 20

Olympia 48 37 45 / 100 40 20

WAZ512-220000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

WAZ514-220000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 45 35 44 / 70 30 20

Sequim 45 34 44 / 80 30 20

WAZ515-220000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 39 45 / 60 70 50

WAZ516-220000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 37 46 / 70 80 60

WAZ517-220000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 41 47 / 100 70 50

WAZ513-220000-

Olympics-

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. A chance

of snow through the day. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 26 31 / 80 40 30

WAZ567-220000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 27 33 / 90 50 30

WAZ568-220000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

1 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

30s. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 6 inches. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming west around

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 28 34 / 100 60 20

Stevens Pass 33 26 31 / 100 60 20

WAZ569-220000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

329 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation 4 to 10 inches.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2500 feet.

