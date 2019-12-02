WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019
_____
428 FPUS56 KSEW 020952
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for .SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY..., Monday, Monday night, and
Tuesday.
WAZ558-021200-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 33 47 39 49 / 50 10 0 10
$$
WAZ559-021200-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening.
Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 32 45 38 48 / 60 0 10 20
$$
WAZ507-021200-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming
southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 33 46 40 49 / 50 0 10 20
Everett 32 44 39 47 / 40 10 0 20
$$
WAZ509-021200-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 32 47 38 50 / 60 0 0 10
Tacoma 31 46 37 49 / 60 0 0 10
$$
WAZ556-021200-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast wind
to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 32 47 39 49 / 50 10 0 10
$$
WAZ555-021200-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
East wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 31 49 40 50 / 60 20 20 30
Enumclaw 30 47 37 48 / 60 0 0 10
North Bend 30 50 37 51 / 60 10 10 20
$$
WAZ503-021200-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the
afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 32 44 39 48 / 30 20 30 50
Sumas 30 43 38 47 / 40 30 50 70
$$
WAZ506-021200-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain until early
morning, then a chance of rain in the morning. Lows near 40.
Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 32 44 39 47 / 30 30 20 40
Mount Vernon 31 46 39 50 / 30 10 30 30
$$
WAZ001-021200-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 32 45 37 48 / 30 20 10 40
Eastsound 35 45 41 48 / 30 20 30 60
$$
WAZ510-021200-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind
becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 33 48 40 51 / 30 10 20 30
Port Townsend 30 45 37 48 / 30 10 20 20
$$
WAZ511-021200-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 30 45 35 48 / 80 0 0 20
$$
WAZ504-021200-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
20s to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 30 48 35 50 / 80 0 0 10
Olympia 29 46 34 48 / 70 0 0 10
$$
WAZ512-021200-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. East wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
$$
WAZ514-021200-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 31 45 37 48 / 40 10 10 30
Sequim 30 46 36 49 / 30 10 10 10
$$
WAZ515-021200-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until
early morning, then a chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 35 45 41 49 / 50 30 30 60
$$
WAZ516-021200-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain until early
morning, then a chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. South
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 32 49 40 50 / 50 20 30 50
$$
WAZ517-021200-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming
southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 34 49 39 50 / 90 10 0 20
$$
WAZ513-021200-
Olympics-
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, light
freezing rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 4500 feet.
No new snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain, light freezing
rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
until early morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of freezing rain in
the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight
chance of freezing rain. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing
rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a
slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing
rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light
freezing rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain,
snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light
freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight
chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 25 35 32 37 / 40 10 10 20
$$
WAZ567-021200-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight, then a chance of rain, snow and light freezing rain in
the morning. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, light freezing rain
and snow until late afternoon, then a chance of rain, snow and a
slight chance of light freezing rain late in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a
slight chance of light freezing rain until early morning, then
rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain in the
morning. Snow level near 4500 feet. No snow accumulation.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing
rain. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of
freezing rain in the evening, then rain, snow and a slight chance
of freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing
rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and
a slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and
a slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of
light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing
rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain,
snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light
freezing rain. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a
slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and light freezing rain
in the morning, then a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance
of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 24 35 33 36 / 30 50 50 70
$$
WAZ568-021200-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight, then a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of
light freezing rain in the morning. Snow level near 4000 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, light
freezing rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
until early morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 5000 feet. Light wind in the passes
becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight
chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of
freezing rain in the evening, then rain, snow likely and a chance
of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and
a slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near
4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light
freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance
of light freezing rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light
freezing rain. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light
freezing rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a
slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and light
freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain, snow and a
slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 22 39 31 40 / 70 10 20 20
Stevens Pass 19 34 31 36 / 50 20 30 30
$$
WAZ569-021200-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
151 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day.
Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light
freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance
of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain, light
freezing rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain,
snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light
freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light
freezing rain. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with
a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a
slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain, snow and light freezing rain after midnight. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and light
freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain, snow and a
slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather