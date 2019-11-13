WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-140000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance

of through the day. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 55 43 55 / 0 0 10

WAZ559-140000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance

of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 54 42 55 / 0 0 10

WAZ507-140000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 44 55 / 0 0 10

Everett 52 44 53 / 0 0 10

WAZ509-140000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance

of in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 41 57 / 0 0 10

Tacoma 54 40 55 / 0 0 10

WAZ556-140000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance

of through the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 56 43 56 / 0 0 10

WAZ555-140000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance

of through the day. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 56 43 58 / 0 0 10

Enumclaw 54 42 55 / 0 0 10

North Bend 56 43 58 / 0 0 10

WAZ503-140000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 42 55 / 0 0 10

Sumas 54 42 55 / 10 0 20

WAZ506-140000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 43 52 / 0 0 20

Mount Vernon 55 42 55 / 0 0 10

WAZ001-140000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 52 43 52 / 0 0 20

Eastsound 52 45 52 / 10 0 20

WAZ510-140000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 44 55 / 0 0 10

Port Townsend 52 41 52 / 0 0 20

WAZ511-140000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of until late afternoon. A slight chance of rain early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 39 55 / 0 0 20

WAZ504-140000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance

of through the day. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 55 39 57 / 0 0 10

Olympia 54 39 56 / 0 0 10

WAZ512-140000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance

of through the day. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ514-140000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 42 51 / 0 0 20

Sequim 52 41 53 / 0 0 20

WAZ515-140000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of in the morning. A chance of rain until

late afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 44 53 / 0 0 50

WAZ516-140000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of in the morning. A chance of rain until

late afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 43 55 / 0 0 50

WAZ517-140000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain

at times late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 45 56 / 0 0 20

WAZ513-140000-

Olympics-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet

increasing to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 45 39 44 / 0 0 20

WAZ567-140000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing

to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 37 46 / 10 0 10

WAZ568-140000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 40s. East wind in the passes around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of through the day. Freezing

level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower

to mid 40s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5500 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 47 34 46 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 40 32 41 / 0 0 0

WAZ569-140000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day.

Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6000 feet increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

