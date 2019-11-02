WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019

_____

163 FPUS56 KSEW 020944

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-022300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 42 56 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ559-022300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. North wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 54 39 55 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ507-022300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 52 41 54 / 0 0 10

Everett 51 41 53 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ509-022300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 56 39 58 / 0 0 10

Tacoma 55 37 56 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ556-022300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Northeast wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 54 41 56 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ555-022300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 57 43 56 / 0 0 10

Enumclaw 56 40 56 / 0 0 10

North Bend 57 41 57 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ503-022300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 40 53 / 0 10 10

Sumas 55 40 54 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ506-022300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 41 52 / 0 10 10

Mount Vernon 53 40 54 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ001-022300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 39 52 / 0 10 10

Eastsound 51 43 52 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ510-022300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 42 55 / 0 10 10

Port Townsend 51 40 52 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ511-022300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 56 35 56 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ504-022300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 36 58 / 0 0 0

Olympia 55 36 56 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ512-022300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

WAZ514-022300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 39 53 / 0 0 10

Sequim 54 39 54 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ515-022300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 38 53 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ516-022300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 56 39 55 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ517-022300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 40 56 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ513-022300-

Olympics-

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 44 35 43 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ567-022300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 34 44 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ568-022300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. North

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 50 34 48 / 0 0 10

Stevens Pass 45 33 43 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ569-022300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

243 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather