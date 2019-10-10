WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019
549 FPUS56 KSEW 101100
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-102300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 58 37 63 / 0 0 0
WAZ559-102300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 57 30 61 / 0 0 0
WAZ507-102300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 56 35 60 / 0 0 0
Everett 55 36 60 / 0 0 0
WAZ509-102300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 60 30 65 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 59 29 63 / 0 0 0
WAZ556-102300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 59 36 64 / 0 0 0
WAZ555-102300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to
10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight. Near gaps in the terrain, north
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 60 35 63 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 57 32 62 / 0 0 0
North Bend 60 35 64 / 0 0 0
WAZ503-102300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 55 32 59 / 0 0 0
Sumas 58 32 62 / 0 0 0
WAZ506-102300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 55 36 58 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 58 31 62 / 0 0 0
WAZ001-102300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 55 34 58 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 53 39 57 / 0 0 0
WAZ510-102300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 56 34 59 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 54 35 57 / 0 0 0
WAZ511-102300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to
10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 58 29 62 / 0 0 0
WAZ504-102300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
near 40.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 60 29 64 / 0 0 0
Olympia 59 28 63 / 0 0 0
WAZ512-102300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 60.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 40.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
WAZ514-102300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 54 34 57 / 0 0 0
Sequim 56 34 58 / 0 0 0
WAZ515-102300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 54 36 56 / 0 0 0
WAZ516-102300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 57 34 62 / 0 0 0
WAZ517-102300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. East wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 58 36 62 / 0 0 0
WAZ513-102300-
Olympics-
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to
7000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
4000 feet.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 40 31 46 / 0 0 0
WAZ567-102300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to
5000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 44 28 50 / 0 0 0
WAZ568-102300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to
5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
40s. Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet. Southeast
wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet increasing
to 8000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind in the passes.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 48 28 51 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 43 22 45 / 0 0 0
WAZ569-102300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
400 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
