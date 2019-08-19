WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019
922 FPUS56 KSEW 191031
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-192300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 70. Southwest wind to
10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 76 58 80 / 10 0 0
WAZ559-192300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 74 51 79 / 10 0 0
WAZ507-192300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming south
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs near 70. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 73 54 79 / 10 0 0
Everett 72 55 78 / 10 0 0
WAZ509-192300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 76 56 81 / 10 0 0
Tacoma 75 55 79 / 10 0 0
WAZ556-192300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 76 57 82 / 10 0 0
WAZ555-192300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light
wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 75 58 82 / 10 0 0
Enumclaw 74 55 81 / 10 0 0
North Bend 73 56 81 / 10 0 0
WAZ503-192300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 70.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 73 55 76 / 10 0 0
Sumas 76 54 79 / 10 0 0
WAZ506-192300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs
near 70. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 70 55 72 / 10 0 0
Mount Vernon 75 52 78 / 10 0 0
WAZ001-192300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind around 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 70 53 71 / 10 0 0
Eastsound 71 56 72 / 10 0 0
WAZ510-192300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 70 54 70 / 10 0 0
Port Townsend 68 54 70 / 10 0 0
WAZ511-192300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 76 53 78 / 0 0 0
WAZ504-192300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 78 53 81 / 10 0 0
Olympia 76 52 79 / 10 0 0
WAZ512-192300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
WAZ514-192300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing
to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 68 52 69 / 10 0 0
Sequim 68 52 70 / 10 0 0
WAZ515-192300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 64 50 64 / 10 0 0
WAZ516-192300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after
midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 68 53 68 / 10 0 0
WAZ517-192300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 69 53 69 / 10 0 0
WAZ513-192300-
Olympics-
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 58 51 64 / 10 0 0
WAZ567-192300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 62 51 72 / 10 0 0
WAZ568-192300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in
the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. North
wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast
wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 66 52 76 / 10 0 0
Stevens Pass 61 49 72 / 10 0 0
WAZ569-192300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 11000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
