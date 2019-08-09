WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

282 FPUS56 KSEW 090942

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-092300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 60. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 77 59 73 / 20 20 30

$$

WAZ559-092300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 76 57 74 / 20 20 30

$$

WAZ507-092300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 72 58 69 / 20 20 40

Everett 74 58 70 / 20 20 30

$$

WAZ509-092300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 78 60 74 / 10 30 30

Tacoma 77 59 74 / 20 20 30

$$

WAZ556-092300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind around 10 mph becoming east

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 77 60 73 / 20 20 30

$$

WAZ555-092300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 78 59 74 / 20 40 50

Enumclaw 76 58 71 / 20 40 30

North Bend 78 59 73 / 20 40 40

$$

WAZ503-092300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 73 58 70 / 10 10 20

Sumas 78 57 75 / 10 20 30

$$

WAZ506-092300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 73 55 71 / 10 10 30

Mount Vernon 77 57 74 / 10 20 30

$$

WAZ001-092300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 73 52 72 / 10 10 20

Eastsound 72 58 70 / 10 10 30

$$

WAZ510-092300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 70 57 68 / 10 10 30

Port Townsend 68 55 66 / 20 20 40

$$

WAZ511-092300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming east to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 77 56 75 / 20 20 30

$$

WAZ504-092300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 78 55 76 / 10 20 30

Olympia 78 55 76 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ512-092300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ514-092300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 67 54 65 / 10 20 30

Sequim 70 54 69 / 10 20 30

$$

WAZ515-092300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing

to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 54 64 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ516-092300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 69 54 68 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ517-092300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 68 56 67 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ513-092300-

Olympics-

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 59 47 55 / 10 20 30

$$

WAZ567-092300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 65 52 59 / 30 30 60

$$

WAZ568-092300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 70s. Southwest wind in

the passes to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet. Northwest wind in the

passes to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. West wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 73 54 66 / 20 60 50

Stevens Pass 71 54 63 / 40 70 60

$$

WAZ569-092300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

241 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers

likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 11500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

10500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather