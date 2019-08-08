WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
059 FPUS56 KSEW 082229
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.
WAZ558-091100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 60.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 60 73 60 71 / 10 10 30 30
WAZ559-091100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northeast
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast
to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 57 72 57 70 / 0 10 20 30
WAZ507-091100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs near
70. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 58 70 58 68 / 10 10 10 30
Everett 58 70 58 68 / 10 10 10 30
WAZ509-091100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 58 72 59 71 / 10 10 40 30
Tacoma 57 73 58 71 / 10 10 30 30
WAZ556-091100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 60 73 60 70 / 10 10 20 40
WAZ555-091100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and a chance of
drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 59 74 60 70 / 30 20 40 60
Enumclaw 57 71 57 68 / 20 20 50 60
North Bend 58 72 58 69 / 30 20 40 60
WAZ503-091100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 58 73 59 72 / 10 10 10 20
Sumas 58 75 58 72 / 0 10 10 30
WAZ506-091100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West
wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 56 68 57 68 / 10 10 10 20
Mount Vernon 57 72 57 70 / 10 10 10 20
WAZ001-091100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 55 68 55 68 / 0 10 10 20
Eastsound 58 71 58 71 / 0 10 10 20
WAZ510-091100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 57 68 57 68 / 10 10 10 20
Port Townsend 56 69 55 68 / 10 10 10 30
WAZ511-091100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northeast
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 56 75 56 72 / 0 10 20 20
WAZ504-091100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 55 77 55 75 / 0 10 30 20
Olympia 54 74 56 71 / 10 10 20 20
WAZ512-091100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
WAZ514-091100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 55 66 55 65 / 10 10 10 40
Sequim 55 68 55 67 / 10 10 10 40
WAZ515-091100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 55 64 55 65 / 10 10 10 20
WAZ516-091100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 55 67 55 66 / 10 10 10 20
WAZ517-091100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind
around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 57 68 56 69 / 10 0 10 20
WAZ513-091100-
Olympics-
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 50 58 49 55 / 10 10 20 70
WAZ567-091100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 11000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
near 11000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of
thunderstorms and showers likely in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 53 66 53 60 / 20 30 60 60
WAZ568-091100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
12000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. Light
wind in the passes.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 11500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Light
wind in the passes.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 55 70 53 62 / 30 30 60 60
Stevens Pass 52 68 52 58 / 30 40 70 70
WAZ569-091100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Snow level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a chance of thunderstorms and
showers likely in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely, a
slight chance of thunderstorms and showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of
thunderstorms and showers likely in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
