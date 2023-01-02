WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023

_____

617 FPUS56 KPQR 020728 AAA

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

1128 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night, and

Tuesday.

WAZ021-021215-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

1128 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

WAZ020-021215-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

1128 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

1000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

WAZ039-021215-

Greater Vancouver Area-

Including the cities of Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield,

Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy

1128 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

wind, except east wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph near

the Gorge.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Near the Gorge, gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

WAZ040-021215-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

1128 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Snow level 1000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow,

mainly in the morning. Snow level 1500 feet, increasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. East wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

WAZ019-021215-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

1128 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Free

air freezing level at the surface in the morning. No snow

accumulation. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2000 feet in the afternoon. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and rain likely

after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 3500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather