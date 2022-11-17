WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

605 FPUS56 KPQR 171111 CCA

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Portland OR

311 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday

Night, and Saturday.

WAZ021-180230-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

311 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph by afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East wind 5 to 10

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-180230-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

311 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy morning frost. Highs 45

to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts 20 to 25 mph by afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph,

with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-180230-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

311 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy morning frost. Highs 40

to 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, mainly on

ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 25 to 30. East

wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning freezing fog. Highs

40 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely by afternoon. Highs around 45.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-180230-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

311 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000

feet lowering to the surface. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level at the surface.

East wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level rising to 5000

feet. East wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 5500 feet.

East wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 6500 feet

rising to 9000 feet. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 3500 feet, rising to 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

