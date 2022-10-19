WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

_____

501 FPUS56 KPQR 191131

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

431 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-192345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

431 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hazy with patchy fog this morning. Highs around 70. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-192345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

431 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Hazy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy with patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Increasing clouds. A chance

of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

WAZ040-192345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

431 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Hazy. Highs in the mid

70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hazy in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in

the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

WAZ019-192345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

431 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet, rising to

14000 feet this afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

12000 feet, rising to 13000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Rain in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers,

mainly in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

