WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

_____

705 FPUS56 KPQR 051027

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

327 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-060030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

327 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind,

except north wind 10 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

WAZ020-060030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

327 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

WAZ040-060030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

327 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

$$

WAZ019-060030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

327 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. East wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Free air

freezing level 8000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather