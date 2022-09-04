WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022

_____

277 FPUS56 KPQR 040941

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

241 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Labor Day, Monday

Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-050300-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

241 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph, becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

WAZ020-050300-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

241 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

WAZ040-050300-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

241 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

WAZ019-050300-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

241 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet,

rising to 16000 feet after midnight. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather