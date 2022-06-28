WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022

_____

100 FPUS56 KPQR 281105

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Portland OR

405 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-282330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

405 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

WAZ020-282330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

405 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

WAZ040-282330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

405 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

WAZ019-282330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

405 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Snow level 8000 feet. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level 7500 feet.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level

8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

11000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 8000 feet.

$$

_____

