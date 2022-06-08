WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

_____

327 FPUS56 KPQR 081059

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecast Product for Oregon

National Weather Service Portland OR

359 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-090100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

359 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds light, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

WAZ020-090100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

359 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 5 to

10 mph, becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds light, becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

WAZ040-090100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

359 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Winds light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

WAZ019-090100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

359 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet, increasing to Free air freezing level

11000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Winds light, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Snow level above

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Snow level

above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 8000 feet, decreasing to 7000 feet after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent. Snow level 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Snow level 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent. Snow level 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Snow level 6000 feet in the

afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather