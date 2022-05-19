WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

_____

634 FPUS56 KPQR 191056

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

356 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday

Night, and Saturday.

WAZ021-200000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

356 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers decreasing in the afternoon.

Highs around 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, gusts

to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

WAZ020-200000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

356 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers decreasing quickly in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 15

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 65.

$$

WAZ040-200000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

356 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost late. Lows around 35.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 60 to 70. Light wind becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ019-200000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

356 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Patchy frost late. Snow level 4000 feet

in the evening. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Patchy frost in the

morning. Free air freezing level 4000 feet rising to 5500 feet in

the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 6500 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet

rising to 9000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 7500 feet in the evening. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6500 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

